Norwegian Air and Widerøe agree to cooperation

The airlines cooperation will include joint ticketing and passenger interlining.

OSLO — Airlines Norwegian Air and Widerøe have agreed to cooperate on the Norwegian domestic market and onward travel, including joint ticket and passenger interlining, the firms said on Tuesday.

“The combination of Widerøe’s network along the coast and in northern Norway and Norwegian’s large European route network will create many new travel opportunities for our common customers,” Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen said in a statement.

Privately owned Widerøe, Scandinavia’s largest regional airline, serves short-haul routes in a sparsely populated region with few train lines and challenging geography.

A slimmed-down version of Norwegian Air emerged from bankruptcy proceedings last year with no long-distance network.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty.