Norway to order 54 new army tanks from Germany

A larger order was planned, but the nation's defense chief recommended spending more funds on helicopters, drones and long-range artillery instead.

OSLO — Norway will order 54 new German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its army from the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Group, and will get an option to buy a further 18 tanks at a later time, the government said on Friday.

“We ensure that we have the same tanks as our Nordic neighbors and many key NATO allies,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told a news conference.

“This further strengthens our relationship with Germany,” he added.

The Nordic NATO member, which shares a 196-kilometer (122-mile) Arctic border with Russia, had planned to choose either German-made Leopard 2 A7 tanks or the rival Korean-produced K2 Black Panther, made by Hyundai Rotem.

Norway had originally planned to acquire 72 tanks, but in recent months discussed a scaled-down purchase after the country’s chief of defense recommended spending more funds on helicopters, drones and long-range artillery.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik.