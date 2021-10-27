Norway scrambles fighter jets to follow Russian bombers, says Moscow

The two Russian Tu-160 bombers flew a mission over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the said Russia's defense ministry.









MOSCOW — Norway scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tu-160 bombers over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday, according to local news agencies.

They said the two bombers had completed an eight-hour patrol over the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans.

“At certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile-carriers were followed by F-16 fighter jets of Norwegian air force,” Russia’s defense ministry was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin.