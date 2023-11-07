Norway Launched Into the Commercial Space Age

With the lighting of a symbolic campfire under snowy mountains, it was done: Crown Prince Haakon of Norway declared Andøya Spaceport opened on November 2nd, in Nordmela, Andøy municipality, Northern Norway.

Although the facility is a couple of months away from launching its first satellite, Andøya Spaceport’s first construction phase has concluded in just under 18 months.

That is the cause of celebrating this cold, clear Thursday in November, where the Nordland island is truly showing itself from its best side.

Andøya Spaceport is a “perfect place for launching into polar orbits,” according to co-founder and COO (Chief Operating Officer) Josef Fleischmann at the German company Isar Aerospace, the spaceport’s first customer. Isar will dispose of a separate platform built after their requests.

He lists advantages such as little traffic at sea and in the air, direct access to polar orbits without entering other countries’ airspace, no civilian overflights, and relatively simple logistics with an airport, two ports, and a road connection to the European mainland.

Umbrella for satellites

The spaceport is by no means finished. What we now see is the integration hall, in which the ceremony takes place, as well as the control rooms. And Isar’s launch platform.

But Norway actually has its own spaceport now. Get a feel for that word. A port to space. A commercial port for the launch of private satellites. An umbrella institution for rockets, which anyone who can afford a satellite can use.

And it is the only one in Europe so far.