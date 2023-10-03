Nordland Chief of Police: “The Russian Intelligence Threat Has Never Been Greater”

Honey traps, increased intelligence threats, and influence activities targeted towards Northern Norway. The security challenges are lining up, and the Nordland Chief of Police, Heidi Kløkstad, is of no doubt:

“Russia is the most central threat right now,” says Kløkstad to High North News.

Now Kløkstad asks Northern Norwegian businesses, municipalities, and institutions to take measures for their own security.

Already here

Since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, Norway’s cooperation with Russia has shriveled up to only apply to a few areas, such as fishery cooperation, search and rescue, and nuclear alerts on the border.

Overnight, our neighbor country went from friend – albeit forced by Norway’s geographical location – to enemy. A situation that the Northern Norwegian business sector has taken a long time to get used to. And not least to be aware of the very real threat that Russian intelligent pose in Northern Norway.