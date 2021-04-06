New fissures have opened at an erupting Icelandic volcano

The volcano has continued spewing lava since the eruption began almost three weeks ago.

Two new fissures have opened in an Icelandic volcano which erupted nearly three weeks ago, video filmed on Monday showed.

Eyewitness video shot from a helicopter captured lava spewing from one of the new openings and flowing down to form a new lava pool.

The fissures, near the original site of the eruption on March 19, measure 200 meters in total, said the Icelandic Met Office.

Since its eruption, the volcano has attracted thousands of visitors and people have hiked to the mountain to see the rare lava fountains.