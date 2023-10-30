Nato’s Military Leader: “We Must Be Prepared for Military Conflicts Arising in the Arctic”

The headline reads The NATO perspective on the Arctic as Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the alliance’s military committee, takes the podium at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Iceland.

A threatening Russia, a China with unclear intentions and a stronger interaction between the two – not least in an increasingly navigable Arctic Ocean, is seen through NATO’s north-facing binoculars, outlines Bauer.

“The increasing competition and militarization in the Arctic region, especially by Russia and China, is worrying. The melting ice in the Arctic allows for new sea routes that make sailing easier for larger vessels and shorten the time it takes to navigate,” he says and continues:

“The Arctic is still a Russian military stronghold – home to the Northern Fleet, nuclear submarines, missile facilities, air stations, radar stations, and troop concentrations. Russia’s largest force is based on the Kola Peninsula, which borders Norway and Finland, NATO’s newest member. The presence is constantly expanding with further construction and renovation of military bases. The region also continues to be used as a testing ground for new Russian weapons, including hypersonic missiles and the Poseidon nuclear torpedo drone.”