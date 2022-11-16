Live show lets Reykjavik visitors see lava up close

The show is a welcome attraction for the many Iceland tourists of Iceland who never get to experience the sight of molten rock.

Holidaymakers in Iceland can now sweat it out in front of real, live molten rock in Reykjavík, as part of what organizers say is the world’s only live lava show.

A new location for the Icelandic Lava Show has opened in the capital’s harbor district of Grandi, offering a re-enacted volcanic eruption in which lava is heated to more than 1,000 degrees Celsius.

To make things more spectacular, you can also watch what happens when lava is poured over ice. Visitors are, of course, given safety goggles while watching the spectacle up close.

The show is a welcome attraction for the many tourists of Iceland who experience the island’s world-famous volcanoes and massive craters formed by eruptions — and yet never get to experience the sight of molten rock.

Adults pay the equivalent of around €40 or $40 for admission. It’s the second such location after a similar lava show in the more remote town of Vík in the south of Iceland, an area known for its dormant volcanoes and hikes along natural landmarks.