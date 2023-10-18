Leaders Discuss Regional Challenges at the Arctic Circle in Reykjavík

For a decade the Arctic Circle Conference has been the world's biggest forum for Arctic issues.

The annual conference Arctic Circle will begin Thursday October 19 in Reykjavík, Iceland. The conference was established in 2013 and has for the past decade brought together politicians, academics and business leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Arctic.

More than 700 speakers in over 200 Sessions will meet in the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre to discuss topics ranging from music and culture to climate change and security issues.

This year’s many speakers include Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Iceland’s Minister of the Environment, Energy and Climate, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Prime Minister and United States’ Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski.

A variety of cultural happenings will also take place and among those will be the premiere of ‘From a Village to the World’, a documentary about Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, the former President of Iceland and founder and CEO of the Arctic Circle. The film will include appearances from leading international and Icelandic politicians, who will discuss Grímsson’s remarkable political life.

Arctic Today will be reporting from the conference, which ends Saturday, October 21.

For a full list of speakers and assemblies, see the 2023 Arctic Circle program.