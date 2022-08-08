‘It’s unreal’ – Tourists watch volcanic eruption in Iceland

The eruption is just 20 miles from Reykjavik.

Tourists gathered near Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano over the weekend to watch it spew out lava and streams of molten rock.

One pair of onlookers, Jessie Bull and Aidan Charles from Vancouver, Canada, described the experience as “amazing” but “kinda scary.”

Maureen Mann, a textile engineering product developer from Germany who came to Iceland for her wedding, said she found the volcano “humbling.”

Estonian dentists Kristi Tahepold and Ene Konigswieser weren’t short of adjectives for the volcano’s fire show, saying it was “surreal”, “crazy”, “unreal” and naturally “super, super hot.”

The Fagradalsfjall, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, erupted on Wednesday.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office on Friday had predicted favorable wind and weather for viewing the volcano on Saturday, but added a warning of dangerous gases, new fissures openings and fast-moving lava flows.