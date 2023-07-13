In virtual reality, watch climate change unfold on an Arctic island

With a headset, you can see, hear, and soon maybe even smell the change on an island off the Yukon coast.

Originally published on Cabin Radio on 12 July

A virtual experience allows users to witness the transformative impacts of a warming climate on Qikiqtaruk, an island off the Yukon coast in the Beaufort Sea.

The project, called “Qikiqtaruk: Arctic at Risk,” was put together by a team of researchers, park rangers, educators and virtual reality creators.

It visualizes how the island has changed over time due to permafrost thaw, vegetation change, coastal erosion and flooding, and sets out how the area may look in the future.

