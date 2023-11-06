Icelandic Authorities Hold Press Conference on Possible Volcanic Eruption Close to Reykjavik

Contingency plans for the evacuation of the local population, which includes the 3,700 residents of the nearby town of Grindavík, as well as staff and visitors to the popular Blue Lagoon tourist attraction, have been drawn up.

Earlier this evening, the Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management (DCPEM) held a press conference on the possibility of a volcanic eruption starting promptly on the Reykjanes Peninsula, where the country’s only international airport Keflavíkurflugvöllur is located. The volcano in question, Þorbjörn, is only a 40 minute drive from the capital, Reykjavik.

A substantial amount of seismic activity has been recorded in recent days, with around 1300 earthquakes reported in the area. According to Kristin Jonsdottir from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, evidence suggests that this eruption would be larger and more volatile than previous ones in the area.

Significant volcanic eruptions occurred near the Fagradalsfjall mountain on the peninsula in March 2021. This eruption was notable as it marked the first volcanic eruption in the area in about 800 years. Despite garnering international attention the eruption was relatively mild, taking place far from any population centers.

Authorities have drawn up contingency plans for the evacuation of the local population, which includes the 3,700 residents of the nearby town of Grindavík, as well as staff and visitors to the popular Blue Lagoon tourist attraction. Should an eruption occur, Vidir Reynisson of the DCPEM says his institution would only have a couple of hours to ensure the safety of the local population.

A live feed has been set up of the site of the possible eruption