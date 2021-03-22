Iceland volcano’s spectacular lava show draws crowds

The eruption near Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula, appeared to be subsiding.



Dramatic drone video filmed on Sunday showed lava pouring from a volcano that erupted near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik on Friday night.

But the eruption, which occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, appeared to be subsiding.

1 of 7

The Icelandic Meteorological Office which had classified the eruption as small, said on Sunday the lava fountain activity was low and mapping of the lava flow was in progress.

They also said no volcanic ash had been detected but that high level of volcanic gases had been measured close to the eruption site.

Scores of people descended on the area around 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of the capital to study, film or just enjoy the natural phenomenon — or in the case of a few researchers, grill hot dogs over the cooling lava.