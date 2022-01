"Soon the reindeer herding is only a dream. They can tell the grandkids."



As the Arctic warms four times faster than the global average, Europe’s Indigenous Sámi culture is under threat.

For centuries, the Sámi people have herded reindeer throughout northern Europe. Now, warmer winters mean the snow the reindeer must dig through to find food more often turns into impenetrable ice, blocking their only source of sustenance.

In the last two years, 10,000 reindeer died. Herders fear another bad winter could kill up to half their herds.

