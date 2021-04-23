Greenland’s parliament opens its spring session with new leadership

Inuit Ataqatigiit, which won snap elections earlier this month, will rule in a coalition with Naleraq.

Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, met to open its spring session on Friday, marking just the second time in 40 years that the body has been led by Inuit Ataqatigiit.

IA leader — and now the country’s new prime minister — Mute B. Egede, led a procession from Annaassisitta Oqaluffia (Nuuk Cathedral) to the Inatsisartut chambers to start the session.

The party bested long-time ruling party Siumut in a snap election held earlier this month, after Siumut lost its governing coalition in February, triggering a vote for a new election.

IA won in part by opposing a controversial rare earths and uranium mine at Kuannersuit (also known as Kvanefjeld) in southern Greenland, but has also pledged to fight social ills.

They are joined in a governing coalition with Naleraq, which plans to push for a speedier path for independence from Denmark.