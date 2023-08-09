Governal General celebrates International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is applauding young Indigenous people around the world who are making change.

She made the statement on Wednesday, in recognition of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, an annual observance declared by the United Nations.

This year’s theme is Indigenous youth as agents of change and self-determination.

“I have always said that Indigenous peoples around the world deserve a seat at the table,” she said in a news release issued Wednesday. “They need to be directly involved in the decisions that impact their lives.”

Simon said she believes the international day should be used to shine a light on the work that still needs to be done to improve the lives of Indigenous people across the globe, adding there’s “much work to do” to ensure that Indigenous people have access to the same opportunities as everybody else.

“I have seen the devastation and injustice that is wrought when policies are made without input from Indigenous peoples,” she said in the release.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also released a statement saying the day is a chance to celebrate the diverse cultures, languages and traditions of Indigenous people around the world.

“We recognize the distinct histories and invaluable contributions of Indigenous Peoples around the world,” he said. “We recommit to working together with Indigenous partners — including the inspiring Indigenous youth of Canada.”

