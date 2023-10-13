Good Numbers for Export and Employment in Greenland

Article by High North News

Greenland’s fish export is still doing well, and unemployment continues to decline, writes the newspaper Sermitsiaq.

That is revealed by new figures from Statistics Greenland.

The value of exports in the period January-September was DKK 3,876 million.

“Compared to the same period last year, this is an increase of DKK 204 million, or 5.5. percent. However, it must be emphasized that these are preliminary figures and must therefore be interpreted with caution,” writes Statistics Greenland.

Statistics Greenland has also calculated the number of job seekers over the past year from the 4th quarter of 2022 to the 3rd quarter of 2023.

“A total of 4,288 people have been registered as jobseekers from 2022 to 2023, compared to 4,739 in the same period the previous year,” writes Statistics Greenland.