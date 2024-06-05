🇩🇰 GetWhy secures $34.5m in Series A funding

4

Consumer research technology company GetWhy has secured a $34.5 million investment from PeakSpan Capital. As a result, PeakSpan now holds a significant minority stake in GetWhy, a leading disruptor experiencing hypergrowth in a global gross market worth $60 billion.

GetWhy, a Copenhagen based provider of AI-enabled consumer insights, has partnered with PeakSpan for its Series A financing. This $34.5 million commitment is one of the largest Series A financings in Danish history.

GetWhy is disrupting the market for consumer research by leveraging a proprietary AI-powered platform to conduct and analyze insights for consumer brands at scale with unparalleled speed and quality. GetWhy’s platform allows its customers to complete qualitative consumer research at a fraction of the cost of the market alternatives.

Over the past year, GetWhy has experienced hypergrowth by partnering with leading global brands including Nike, Heineken, Coty, The Coca-Cola Company, Adidas, Carlsberg Group, and Unilever amongst others.

On the back of strong momentum and with the Series A financing in hand, founder and CEO Casper Henningsen sees the potential for GetWhy to leverage its progress to date and emerge as the global standard in AI-enabled consumer insights that provide actionable insights with disruptive solution value.

“The investment is a milestone for GetWhy and marks a new era not only for our company but for the field consumer research as well. It enables us to redefine the market on a global scale. Because of the insights our proprietary AI engine can deliver, companies are now able respond to the need of consumers faster than ever. This will ultimately heighten the consumer experience as a whole.”

GetWhy has invested $30 million and spent five years developing its platform and has trained its generative AI model on more than 250,000+ qualitative sessions.

PeakSpan has a long track record of investing in innovative B2B software companies and sees incredible potential for GetWhy.

AI is driving a paradigm shift

The consumer research market is a market grossing staggering USD 60 billion and is heavily based on a time and material business model that has seen minimal change over the past 50 years.

GetWhy’s AI platform defines a new era of consumer research. The rapid adoption of the GetWhy platform by global brands confirms that GetWhy is able to offer a superior solution experience to standard approaches and reinforces that GetWhy is driving a new paradigm in consumer research.

By conducting and processing human interviews captured via video and processed by GetWhy, the company has made it possible to deliver human insights ten times cheaper than conventional research companies – while maintaining a quality on par with human craftsmanship, delivered within a fraction of the time.

Ideal partners for scaling technology

CEO Casper Henningsen sees PeakSpan as an ideal partner for GetWhy:

“Since we initiated dialogue, we have experienced PeakSpan’s idealist mission to be partner of choice. They made it so easy for us to choose, as we have only been met with dynamic and competent sparring and a lot of enthusiasm and dedication. PeakSpan saw the true potential of our platform from the get-go. We found PeakSpan to be a perfect fit for GetWhy given the firm’s domain expertise, long track record of success working with global entrepreneurs, and the firm’s unique approach to helping its partner businesses build resilient value and leadership.”

PeakSpan’s Managing Partner Phil Dur shares Henningsen’s optimism and sees an opportunity for GetWhy to redefine the consumer insights arena:

“From our very first meeting with the GetWhy team, we were inspired and energized both by the quality of the company’s solution and the opportunity GetWhy has to change the way that best in class brands think about the qualitative research challenge.”

GetWhy was advised by FIH Partners and Accura in raising the capital

About PeakSpan Capital

PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo. Having partnered with over 40 high-growth software businesses and with $1.5B+ in AUM, PeakSpan’s mission is to be the partner of choice for growth stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance, to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation. To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio partners, visit: peakspancapital.com .

About GetWhy

GetWhy is a Danish consumer research technology company, driven by the democratization of insights. The company delivers human insights to global business-to-consumer companies. Established in Copenhagen in 2011, GetWhy launched the AI platform in 2022. To get the conversation started, contact us here .

Originally published on 4 June by GetWhy.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.