Frequent Submarine Calls in Tromsø – New US Nuclear Submarine on Logistical Stop

On Monday morning, an American nuclear submarine docked at the Port of Grøtsund, just north of the city of Tromsø in Northern Norway, according to the Norwegian Joint Headquarters.

This is the seventh American and eighth (known) allied submarine call at Grøtsund this year.

The call occurred shortly after a visit from the American submarine USS Florida (which arrived on September 14th) and the French nuclear submarine FNS Améthyste (arrival date September 21st).

Apparently, the American submarine is there for a longer visit as there is currently a ban on all civilian flights in the Grøtsund area until Sunday, October 15th.

There is also an American presence in the Port of Breivik in Tromsø: The US Coast Guard cutter Healy is docked there after arriving on Sunday.