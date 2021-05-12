Fisheries and Oceans seeks Inuit for new Arctic Youth Council

Inuit between the ages of 18 and 30 will be asked what is important to them and their communities.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard are launching a new Arctic Youth Council and they are seeking Inuit between the ages of 18 and 30 to take part.

“This will enable us to better understand local needs and priorities, and deliver essential and innovative services specific to the Arctic regions,” states a news release.

The new council will give northern youth the chance to tell the department about what is important to them and their communities.

The paid positions will involve about 10 to 20 hours of work per month, according to the release.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is responsible for sustainably developing and managing Canada’s oceans and the coast guard runs operations like icebreaking and search and rescue missions.

The department recently announced it is building two new icebreakers in the coming years. It’s also working on a new Blue Economy Strategy, which aims to encourage the sustainable use of ocean resources.

The deadline to apply is May 31. Information on the new council is available in Inuktitut here and the applications can be submitted in the language of the individual’s choice.