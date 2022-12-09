Finnish foreign minister says missing clear date on NATO ratification by Turkey

"We know that Turkey is going to elections, of course our hope is that a decision comes from Turkey sooner rather than later."

Finland’s foreign minister said on Thursday that many issues over Turkey’s concerns over terrorism set out in a memorandum to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO had been clarified though a date for ratification by Ankara remained missing.

“What we are still missing is the clear date, a clear plan for the Turkish parliament to deal with this issue,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference with his Swedish and U.S. counterparts during a visit to Washington.

“We know that Turkey is going to elections, of course our hope is that a decision comes from Turkey sooner rather than later.”

Turkey is one of two NATO members that have yet to ratify the accession of the Nordic countries.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm.