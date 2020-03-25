Finnair cancels all flights to northern Lapland

Finland's national carrier halts flights to Ivalo, Kittilä and Kuusamo, but will continue to fly to Rovaniemi.

A short travel update posted by Finnair says the company is making the drastic cuts to flights in northern Finland.

“Flights to/from Kittilä, Kuusamo and Ivalo are canceled from Monday 30 March onwards,” the notice says.

Finnair recommends passengers planning to go home to do so fast. Several flights to the north are already canceled for this week, but some are still available.

“We recommend customers who are returning home to book or transfer their flight to these existing flights.”

Additional to Ivalo and Kittilä, flights to the ski resort in Kuusamo are also all gone after March 30.

Norwegian Air Shuttle has no flights listed to Ivalo, but flights from Helsinki to Kittilä are still listed until April 18. Finnair says it will continue to fly to Rovaniemi.

On Sunday, all ski resorts in Lapland announced closure beginning Monday morning in an attempt to slow the spreading of the coronavirus.