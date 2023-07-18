Department of Defense, citing critical mineral needs, boosts Nome-area graphite mining project

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $37.5 million grant to boost an Alaska mine project that would produce a mineral deemed critical to electronics and batteries: graphite.

The award is to go to Graphite One Inc., a Vancouver-based company seeking to develop a mine about 37 miles north of Nome, the department said on Monday.

The grant is intended to help Graphite One complete its economic feasibility study more quickly. It was made through a department office focused on expanding manufacturing capability.

Graphite – well-known for its use in ordinary pencils — is considered a critical mineral because it is used in high-temperature lubricants, brushes for electrical motors, friction materials and battery and fuel cells, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Graphite Creek deposit that Graphite One is seeking to develop is, by far, the largest of 10 identified significant graphite deposits in the nation, according to the USGS. The U.S. has not produced any domestic graphite since the 1950s and depends entirely on imports, mostly from China, Mexico and Canada, according to the USGS.

Helping Graphite One advance its project is in the national interest, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

“This investment to increase domestic capabilities for graphite exemplifies Industrial Base Policy’s commitment to building a resilient industrial base to meet current and future national defense requirements,” Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, said in the statement. “The agreement with Graphite One (Alaska) advances the Defense Department’s strategy for minerals and materials related to large-capacity batteries.”

Graphite One’s chief executive officer said the company plans to start the accelerated feasibility study “immediately.”

“This Department of Defense grant underscores our confidence in our strategy to build a 100% U.S.-based advanced graphite supply chain — from mining to refining to recycling. The U.S. simply cannot maintain a 21st Century tech-driven economy without Critical Minerals like graphite,” Anthony Huston, founder and CEO of Graphite One Inc., said in the Department of Defense statement.