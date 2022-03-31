Denmark would support a potential Finnish bid to join NATO

"Denmark would of course support it very strongly," Mette Frederiksen said

COPENHAGEN — Denmark would fully support Finnish NATO membership if the country were to apply, its prime minister said on Wednesday.

[Finland must guard against Russian influence in NATO debate, says security service]

“If or when Finland would choose to seek membership of NATO, Denmark would of course support it very strongly,” Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a visit to Estonia.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said earlier this month that the country would review its security policy to decide whether to join NATO.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen.