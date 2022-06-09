Denmark, Faroe Islands agree to establish North Atlantic air radar

Earlier this week Denmark agreed on a partnership to exchange Arctic surveillance data with Iceland.

COPENHAGEN — Denmark and the Faroe Islands agreed on Thursday to establish an air surveillance radar on the North Atlantic archipelago as part of efforts to keep a closer eye on activities in the Arctic, the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The two had initially announced a plan for the radar project in February 2021, but it has taken on more urgency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“(The radar) will benefit the community at a time when Europe’s security is threatened,” Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said in a statement, although he did not mention Russia by name.

The radar will monitor airspace between Iceland, Norway and Britain with a range of 300-400 kilometers, as part of Denmark’s plans to boost its defensive capabilities and surveillance in the Arctic.

The Faroe Islands, located some 320 kilometers north of Scotland, are sovereign territory under the Kingdom of Denmark.

Copenhagen and its Arctic neighbors have tried in recent decades to keep the Arctic region what they call a “low tension” area. But monitoring the vast area has posed problems.

Denmark earlier this week agreed on a partnership to exchange Arctic surveillance data with Iceland.