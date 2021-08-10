Canadian armed forces to take to land, sea and air in Nunavut as part of annual exercise

Operation Nanook-Nunakput is set to take place around 5 Nunavut communities over the coming month.









People in some Nunavut communities could see more military boats, vehicles and jets starting this week.

That’s because the Canadian Armed Forces is scheduled to begin its annual Operation Nanook-Nunakput. It’s part of the larger Operation Nanook, which is pan-territorial. Canada’s Department of Defence sent out an advisory about the operation on Aug. 6.

Military exercises are planned to occur in and around Arctic Bay, Cambridge Bay, Grise Fiord, Kugluktuk, Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay.

Armed forces personnel are scheduled to do patrols over the ground, sea and air. There will also be naval patrols in coordination with the Canadian and United States coast guards, says Defence Department Capt. Suzanne Nogue.

According to the advisory, the exercises aim to improve the military’s ability to operate in challenging environments, improve coordination with Indigenous communities and northern governments, and make sure the military is able to effectively respond to any potential threats in the area.

“We like to work with northern partners so we can enhance our abilities in the North,” said Nogue.

The annual Operation Nanook began in 2007. Previous exercises have included responding to simulated air disasters and wildfire evacuations, according to the defense department.

Joint Task Force North will be conducting the operation. Every effort will be made not to disturb residents where exercises occur, says the advisory.

Operation Nanook-Nunakput 2021 will run between Aug. 12 and Sept. 12.