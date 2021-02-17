Canada’s Air Force plans assessment of Nunavut, Nunavik airfields

The team plans to visit five sites in the two regions to examine aviation infrastructure.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is visiting Nunavut and Nunavik to conduct a series of airfield infrastructure assessments.

The team will visit and overnight in Coral Harbour, Hall Beach, Puvirnituq, Kuujjuaq and at the Raglan mine on the Ungava Peninsula.

According to a news release from the force, the tour will provide valuable information needed to operate aircraft in Canada’s northern communities.

“Acknowledging rising international interest in the Arctic, our ability to succeed in such an unpredictable and complex security environment requires an increased presence over the long-term,” the release states.

A five-member team was currently completing a two-week isolation in Yellowknife before entering Nunavut on Wednesday.

According to the release, they will be travelling between communities using Royal Canadian Air Force transport aircraft and overnighting at local hotels separate from the general population.

The team will be following all public health guidelines, according to the release. The trip is slated to end Feb. 25.