Canada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, says Trudeau

"Canada, of course, is very supportive of that," Trudeau said

OTTAWA — Canada would support including Sweden and Finland in the NATO military alliance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted both countries to consider joining.

[Why Putin faces more NATO in the Arctic after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine]

“Conversations are being had around Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO, and Canada, of course, is very supportive of that,” Trudeau told reporters when asked if he backed the two countries joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Read more: