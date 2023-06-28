Ambitious Vision for Nordic Defence Cooperation in the Works

Last week, Nordic MoDs and defense policy representatives met in Reykjavik within the Nordic Defense Cooperation format (NORDEFCO).

Central topics were the future of the region’s defense cooperation and NATO-related questions as the alliances’ summit in Vilnius is approaching.

“The Nordic countries have built trust and confidentiality with each other through long-standing cooperation which is based on shared values and security interests. We are now preparing to further deepen the defense policy cooperation with a new vision. NORDEFCO is a supplement which strengthens NATO,” says Sweden’s Minister for Defense Pål Jonson (Moderates).

Increasingly important interaction

With the prospect that all five Nordic countries will become allies, the decision to develop a new NORDEFCO vision was taken last spring – and highlighted at the last defense ministerial meeting in November.

The work on the vision is led by Sweden as this year’s chair of the cooperation format – and the new future guidelines will apply when the Swedes join NATO.

“In light of the worsened security situation in our neighborhood, Nordic defense cooperation is increasingly more important. When all the Nordic countries are members of NATO, the Nordic defense cooperation can be fully utilized to benefit the alliance. It is therefore important that Sweden joins the alliance as soon as possible,” emphasizes the Nordic MoDs in a joint statement from the meeting.