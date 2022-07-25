Air France launches flights to three Arctic destinations

Tromsø will now be the northernmost destination in the Air France-KLM network.

The Arctic cities of Tromsø, Kittilä and Rovaniemi are all set to see direct winter flights from Paris, Air France said.

Tromsø, in northern Norway, will be the northernmost destination on the entire Air France – KLM network. Flights start on December 10 with one weekly tour from Paris Charles-de-Gaulle.

On the same date, the French flag carrier launches a new direct route to the ski resort Kittilä in northern Finland. This route will be operated once a week with an Airbus A320, the airline said.

Last year, Air France started flights directly from Paris to Rovaniemi, the largest city in Lapland. This year, more flights are added with up to one daily flight during the Christmas and New Year peak season, in addition to the scheduled flights starting on November 27.

Both Kittilä and Rovaniemi airports have been expanded in recent years to facilitate increasing winter tourism. In Tromsø, the airport is currently being expanded to include a dedicated international terminal.