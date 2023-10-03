🇺🇸 BSNC Welcomes Danielle Ryman as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Press release from the Bering Straits Native Corporation

BSNC is pleased to announce that Danielle Ryman has joined BSNC as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, Ryman will serve as the corporation’s chief legal officer responsible for managing its legal matters.

Ryman joins us from Perkins Coie, a national law firm, where she was managing partner of the Anchorage office. Ryman has practiced law for more than 25 years, advising companies in and outside Alaska on their most complex legal issues. She is a Band 1 Chambers and Partners rated lawyer since 2013 recognized for counseling practice as well as trial experience in state and federal courts.

Ryman earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from St. Bonaventure University and her Juris Doctorate from Gonzaga University School of Law.

Ryman is the 2013 recipient of the Alaska Attorney General’s Pro Bono Service Award and recently received the 2023 Robert K. Hickerson Public Service Award, a lifetime achievement award for outstanding dedication and service in the state of Alaska in providing pro bono legal services or legal services to low-income or indigent persons.