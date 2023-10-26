🇺🇸 BSNC Announces the Election of Roy Ashenfelter as the Chair of the Board of Directors

Press release from Bering Straits Native Corporation

BSNC is proud to announce the election of Roy Ashenfelter as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Serving on the BSNC Board since 1999, Ashenfelter, originally from White Mountain and now residing in Nome, is a dedicated advocate for the preservation of the subsistence lifestyle.

“Roy’s commitment and passion for preserving our subsistence lifestyle and traditions is invaluable,” said BSNC Treasurer Deborah Atuk. “His dedication will serve as a guiding light, reminding us of the importance of our cultural heritage and the need to protect our way of life for future generations. We are fortunate to have him serve as Chair of the Board.”

Ashenfelter holds an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. He currently serves on the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Board and has served on the White Mountain Native Corporation Board since 1984. In 2022, Ashenfelter was awarded the AFN Katie John Hunter-Fisher Award. This award is given to an Alaska Native person who exemplifies and preserves the spirit of successful subsistence hunting, trapping and sharing and our way of life.

Ashenfelter’s commitment to subsistence living is evident in his extensive advocacy efforts, spanning local, statewide, national and international levels. He has actively promoted the subsistence way of life during his tenure at Kawerak, Inc. where he engaged in discussions at North Pacific Fishery Management Council meetings, emphasizing reduced by-catch of salmon in the Bering Sea Pollock fishery. His involvement in Alaska Department of Fish and Game meetings focused on advocating for reduced intercept fishing and offering valuable insights on game management. He also played a pivotal role in drafting the Federal Subsistence Board (FSB) consultation process, ensuring meaningful consultation with tribes and Native corporations on subsistence matters. At FSB meetings, he has advocated for enhancing subsistence access for Bering Straits residents.

“I am honored to have been elected as Chair of the Board,” said Chair Ashenfelter. “It has been incredible to watch BSNC grow and I am encouraged and excited to be part of this journey in a leadership role. I am committed to upholding the values of our communities and advocating for the preservation of our culture and heritage as BSNC’s mission states. Together, with the support of our shareholders and the dedication of our Board and leadership, I am confident we will achieve new heights of success for BSNC.”

Ashenfelter, born and raised in White Mountain, is the youngest son of Alex and Annie Ashenfelter, part of a large family of ten children. He currently resides in Nome with his wife, Loretta Bullard, and they are proud parents of two daughters.