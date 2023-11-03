🇸🇪 SSAB to deliver future fossil-free steel to Sandvik for loaders and trucks

SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market in commercial scale during 2026, and the letter of intent ensures Sandvik secures its needed volumes within SSAB’s production capacity. As a fossil-free partner to SSAB, Sandvik can also apply for early fossil-free sample deliveries of, for example, a prototype frame, loader bucket or truck box to be used in a demo or concept product.

“We’re excited about supporting the sustainability journey of our customers in the mining industry. Fossil-free steel has the same high quality as traditional steel but with hardly any environmental impact. It will help to reduce our customers’ carbon footprint and offer a competitive advantage in the market,” says Johnny Sjöström, Head of SSAB Special Steels.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy. As the market demand for fossil-free products increases in the years ahead, this partnership will enable us to offer our mining customers solutions with a drastically reduced CO2 footprint,” says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

SSAB delivered the first steel made of hydrogen-reduced iron in 2021. The steelmaker works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron- and steel production, replacing coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide emissions in steel production.