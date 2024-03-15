🇸🇪 SSAB becomes part of solution to recover waste heat from ESS to warm parts of Skåne county

“To curb global warming, the world must reduce its CO 2 emissions and find efficient uses of energy. Partnerships and projects like these, where the whole value-chain work together, are crucial to meet the climate goals,” says Thomas Hörnfeldt, Vice President of Sustainable Business at SSAB.

On March 8, Alfa Laval delivered two of the world’s first Concept Zero TM heat exchanger to ESS, partly built with SSAB Zero TM, a recycled steel made with fossil-free energy and biofuel, resulting in virtually zero emissions from the steelmaking process. By using SSAB Zero TM instead of traditional steel, the heat exchanger’s material carbon footprint is nearly halved.

A total of three Alfa Laval heat exchangers will be used to send waste heat generated from the high-power appliances at ESS to the district energy grid heating parts of Skåne county. The heat will run through E.ON’s ectogrid™, an energy system for heating and cooling used by ESS, and feed into to the district heating network operated by Kraftringen.