🇸🇪 Rejlers signs framework agreement with Copperstone

KIRUNA Engineering consultancy Rejlers has signed a three-year framework agreement with Copperstone Resources AB, which will resume mining in the Viscaria copper mine outside Kiruna in northern Norrbotten.

Article by North Sweden Business

Rejlers will contribute expertise and innovative solutions in several areas, such as geotechnics, infrastructure, environment, sustainability, grid connection, design of facilities and digitalization and cyber security.

“Working together with Copperstone gives us a fantastic opportunity to show how we can contribute to creating sustainable and long-term solutions for Copperstone and society at large,” says Andreas Johansson, Head of Sales and Customer Relations at the Industry Division at Rejlers.

The Viscaria mine was operated by LKAB in the 1980s and sold to Outokumpo, which closed down the operation in 1997. The reason was the same as the reason why the mine is now being restarted: the price of copper. Then the price of copper was low, now it is high and the demand for copper is increasing. Copperstone took over the mine in 2018, ten years after an Australian company tried, but the financial crisis prevented that venture.

Copperstone Resources AB is an exploration company formed in 2006 and then called Kopparberg Mineral AB. When the company acquired the Viscaria deposit in Kiruna, the company changed its strategy to include mining. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbo mine). The company is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Rejlers is one of the Nordic region’s leading engineering consultants, with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. Rejlers has around 3,300 employees in technical areas such as energy, industry, infrastructure and real estate. In 2022, the company had a turnover of SEK 3.5 billion and is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.