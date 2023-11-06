🇸🇪 Purmo Group in 7-year agreement with H2 Green Steel for near zero emission steel supply

Purmo Group, a leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions, has entered into a binding agreement with H2 Green Steel, for the delivery of 140,000 tonnes of green steel during 2026-2033.

The deliveries will support Purmo Group in its further advancement in sustainability. Steel represents approximately 50% of all raw material purchases in the Group.

“This is an excellent collaboration with H2 Green Steel and another milestone in our sustainability journey towards carbon neutrality. With this agreement, we will be pioneers in our industry, securing the supply of green steel and starting the production of green steel products. Among these, our heat pump radiator range is an important product group in our core markets, where the energy renovation trend is strong. Our customers are demanding new and more energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and Purmo Group is well positioned to fulfill this growing demand”, comments John Peter Leesi, CEO of Purmo Group.

H2 Green Steel’s integrated, digitalized, and circular plant is located in Boden, northern Sweden and will start production end of 2025. The plant is integrated with the world’s largest electrolysis plants and is powered by green hydrogen produced with renewable electricity. It enables the reduction of CO₂ emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional steelmaking powered by coal.

“Purmo Group is a pioneer in another important customer segment for the steel industry. They are a great example of a company that is letting its business decisions truly be guided by its commitment to sustainability and achieving the Paris Agreement. At H2 Green Steel, we applaud these first-mover companies in different sectors. They really make a difference,”, says, Henrik Henriksson, CEO of H2 Green Steel.

Purmo Group’s decision to source green steel from H2 Green Steel is part of the Group’s ambitions to align its productions towards a 1.5° Celsius future and carbon neutrality by 2025.

Originally published on 6 November by H2 Green Steel.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.