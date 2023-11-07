🇸🇪 Nordec makes and installs structures of SSAB Domex® steel for Finland’s biggest ever bridge

The new Kruunuvuori Bridge currently under construction in Helsinki is set to transform the city and become a new landmark in the Finnish capital. Underpinning it all will be over 3,000 tonnes of SSAB Domex® steel.

When the Kruunuvuori Bridge opens to traffic in 2027, it will be 1,200 meters long, with pylons rising up to 135 meters high, making it both the longest and highest bridge ever built in Finland. It will be visible for miles around, making a permanent impression on the Helsinki skyline, while also connected thousands of new homes to the city center. From the outset, sustainability and enhancing the city’s living standards have been key priorities, and the new bridge will accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and public transport while excluding private cars.

With its airy, minimalist design, the bridge has been developed to have minimal impact on the natural landscape, while still being durable and strong enough to deliver a service life of at least 200 years. This is despite frequent exposure to ice, snow and strong winds. To meet both ambitions, the choice of building materials has been key, especially when it comes to steel.

“The biggest bridge project in Finland is made possible through the great partnership between Nordec and SSAB.” — Jaakko Köninki, Commercial Development Manager, Nordec