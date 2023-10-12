🇸🇪 ENERPOLY RECEIVES FUNDING FROM VINNOVA TO SCALE UP SUSTAINABLE ZINC-ION BATTERY PRODUCTION

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: OCTOBER 2023 – Enerpoly (enerpoly.com), a zinc-ion battery developer, has been awarded a two-year grant from Vinnova (www.vinnova.se), the Swedish Governmental Agency for Innovation Systems. The 6.8 million SEK / $600k USD grant will enable Enerpoly to industrialize and optimize the production of its breakthrough zinc-ion battery technology.

Enerpoly is a Swedish company founded based on research conducted by co-founder Dr. Mylad Chamoun (CTO) at Stockholm University, along with co-founder Dr. Samer Nameer (CSO). Enerpoly’s patented zinc-ion battery technology utilises zinc and manganese – globally available, cost-effective and recyclable raw materials that are sourced from Europe – ensuring battery storage is more resilient to supply chain disruptions and rising production costs.

With 15-fold growth expected in stationary energy by 2030 according to BloombergNEF, Europe needs to rapidly scale production and development of battery technologies. Zinc-ion batteries are an effective energy storage technology to supplement renewable energy generation given they are affordable, sustainable and have a resilient supply chain, especially when compared to the more ubiquitous lithium-ion battery technology which uses geographically constrained materials.

The main focus of this awarded Vinnova grant will be to advance the complex industrial processes for fabricating electrodes for zinc-ion batteries. Electrode fabrication represents the most critical and challenging step in scaling up zinc-ion technology to the megawatt-hour (MWh) production levels required for large-scale stationary storage applications. With this grant, the aim is for Enerpoly to increase the volume and speed of various electrode fabrication steps up to 50-fold and reduce scrap.

“We couldn’t be more excited about being at the forefront of jump-starting the renewable energy transition. With the demand for batteries intensifying globally, the industry urgently needs the development and adoption of more sustainable and innovative battery solutions,” said Enerpoly Co-founder and CSO Samer Nameer. “The Vinnova grant will help our team develop our technology and internal processes to meet the demands for a world powered by 100% clean energy.”

Vinnova provides governmental funding to companies that are working to develop sustainable practices and innovations, helping drive Sweden’s sustainable growth and promoting collaborations across the country.

Anwar Ahniyaz, Senior Researcher at the Research Institute of Sweden who is working closely with the Enerpoly team on the grants initiatives, commented, “As a rising player in the zinc-ion battery industry, Enerpoly is charging ahead to put Sweden on the map as a thriving cleantech ecosystem and a hub for renewable battery development. With a talented team of engineers with advanced R&D capabilities, the company is developing advanced energy storage solutions to support the growth of renewables and build a more sustainable world.”

‍

About Enerpoly

Enerpoly is a Stockholm-based deep tech company using patented technology to develop and produce zinc-ion battery cells and packs. Enerpoly’s safe, sustainable, and affordable batteries are enabling the global transition to renewable energy. Co-founded in 2018 by Mylad Chamoun (CTO) and Samer Nameer (CSO), Enerpoly has 14 employees, is led by Eloisa de Castro (CEO) and has raised €5M to date.

About Vinnova

Vinnova is a government agency under the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, and the national contact authority for the EU framework programme for research and innovation. They help to build Sweden’s innovation capacity, and are the Swedish Government’s expert authority in innovation policy. Vinnova employs approximately 240 people. Vinnova’s head office is in Stockholm with affiliates in Brussels, Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv.