🇸🇪 AFRY provides SweGaN with key professional services – assist in building one of the first semiconductor factories in Europe

Sweden-based semiconductor manufacturer SweGaN has chosen AFRY to provide support and expertise in several disciplines for establishing their new headquarters and semiconductor production facility in Linköping, Sweden.

Supplier of semiconductor epiwafers, SweGaN, recently began the transformation from start-up to scale-up. AFRY is assisting SweGaN’s scale-up journey with a wide variety of services to build a new state-of-the-art production facility in Linköping. A rapidly growing global sector, semiconductors – are key component within electric vehicles, solar inverters, power supplies and more – all contributing towards a more sustainable society.

AFRY’s cyber security experts are guiding SweGan in securing its IP (Immaterial Properties) and trade secrets and ensuring customer integrity. Additionally, AFRY is providing a bouquet of expert professional services including IT, OT, ERP, CE marking, construction of the new production facility, server room construction, electrical, security, work environment, quality assurance, risk management and project management.

“Initially, we asked AFRY to support and secure our cyber security operations. After understanding AFRY’s wide range of competencies and services, we determined it would be highly favourable to bring all professional services for the new facility under one roof. Partnering with AFRY, we can now focus SweGaN resources on our growth and expansion goals,” says Henrik Tölander, COO SweGaN.

“I am very proud that SweGaN chose us for this project. The client saw the value of one supplier for all their professional service needs. As SweGaN’s full service provider, we can gain a comprehensive, holistic overview of their needs and offer a customer-tailored solution,” says Michael Blom, Section Manager at AFRY.

The opening of the semiconductor production facility will enable Sweden, and in extension Europe, to strengthen the European supply chain and compete against Taiwan, China, the U.S, South Korea and Japan – currently the main providers of semiconductors. Increased access to robust semiconductor offerings in Europe will make it easier to develop and produce electric vehicles, solar inverters, and power supplies in Europe, while also reducing dependency on competing countries.

