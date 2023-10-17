🇳🇴 Join the Northern Lights Summit 2023

Welcome to the Northern Lights Summit 2023: Making CCS viable

October 24th, the Northern Lights Summit brings together pioneers, policymakers, and industry visionaries committed to making CCS viable, sharing learnings, challenges, and ambitions for the future of CCS.

This year, the Summit focuses on how public-private cooperation can enable commercial carbon capture and storage as a credible and effective climate solution for Europe. We will hear perspectives from the European Commission, market and climate analysts, policymakers, investors, and leading carbon capture and storage industry actors.

The half-day conference is streamed live from the scenic location of our storage facilities and visitor center in Øygarden, Norway.