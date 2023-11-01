🇳🇴 Goliat one step closer to a gas export solution 

Vår Energi has together with the Goliat licence partner approved concept selection (DG2) for gas export from Goliat to the Snøhvit pipeline for further transport to Hammerfest LNG. The license partners are further maturing the project towards a final investment decision (FID), expected second half 2024. The gas from Goliat has since the start-up in 2016 been re-injected into the reservoir. To ensure optimal oil production in the future a solution for evacuation of gas from the reservoir is needed. This will contribute to extending the field lifetime.

COO in Vår Energi, Torger Rød explains:

The Barents Sea is one of the key hub areas and value creators for Vår Energi. The region represents a major part of our future growth strategy. We are operator for Goliat and have ownership in more than half of all the active licenses, a 30% share in Johan Castberg and a 12% share in Snøhvit to be included in the portfolio following the integration of Neptune Energy Norge. With this decision we are one step closer to increasing the recovery from Goliat.

The Goliat gas project is also an important step in finding a wider area solution for increased gas export capacity from the Barents Sea, currently being evaluated by Gassco. Additional gas infrastructure with capacity to develop and create value from existing and future discoveries is a key enabler for further development of the Barents Sea. Vår Energi supports Gassco in the maturation of an area solution for gas export, while in collaboration with other operators continue to explore for further resources needed to substantiate increased overall gas export capacity. The project will also contribute to positioning Goliat as an area hub for oil and gas resources from discoveries and prospects nearby.

Rød adds:

The Goliat gas export project is an important step to fulfil the Goliat PDO requirements set by the Parliament. It will contribute to making Goliat more attractive as a regional oil and gas hub for both Vår Energi and our partner operated licences and to contribute to long term local ripple effects, and secure employment and activity.

The Goliat, operated by Vår Energi (65%) with Equinor as partner (35%), is an oil and gas field in the Barents Sea, located ca 80 km north west of Hammerfest.

Contact

Andreas Wulff

VP Communications

[email protected]

+47 926 16 759

Ida Marie Fjellheim

VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

+47 90509291

Originally published on 25 October by Vår Energi.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.