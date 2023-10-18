🇳🇴 Bergen Carbon Solutions: PARTICIPATION IN FME BATTERY

FME BATTERY is a wholistic research centre, that will target next generation and an improved circular sustainable battery technology value chain. The project will support the national strategies such as Energi21, the green industrial imitative, and Norway’s battery strategy, with a holistic focus on materials, processes and systems integration, with a strong effort on sustainability, as well as digitalisation, innovation, education and exploitation. The scientific focus of FME BATTERY will be to position the centre in the international forefront of battery research and support a competitive and knowledge-based Norwegian battery business sector.

LOI FME Battery.pdf