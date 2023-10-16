🇳🇴 Aker Horizons and Statkraft join forces to develop large-scale green ammonia project in Narvik

“A partnership between Statkraft and Aker Horizons makes for a powerful combination. The companies complement each other well and share a common ambition to provide a significant contribution to the green transition and the development of green industry and jobs,” says Knut Nyborg, Head of Aker Horizons Asset Development.

“Collaborating with Aker Horizons to develop a large-scale green ammonia project in Narvik fits well with our ambition to become a significant player in the market for green hydrogen and hydrogen-based energy products. Statkraft wants to build new green industry based on renewable energy. Through the production of an industrial product such as green ammonia, we can contribute both to cutting emissions, driving the transition necessary and creating jobs locally,” says Bjørn Holsen, SVP for Hydrogen in Statkraft.

Demand for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia is expected to grow significantly in the coming decade, notably as fuel for heavy duty transport and shipping, and to decarbonize industry that currently uses fossil fuels or hydrogen produced from fossil fuels. By replacing such hydrogen with hydrogen produced from renewable electricity through electrolysis, i.e. green hydrogen, greenhouse gas emissions can be significantly reduced. The EU has set a target to produce 10 million tonnes and import 10 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Germany is introducing support schemes that will increase end-users’ willingness to pay the premium for green hydrogen, which is currently more expensive than hydrogen produced from fossil fuels.