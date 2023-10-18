🇳🇴 Aker Horizons and Statkraft Enter Into Green Ammonia Collaboration in Northern Norway

Article by High North News

Statkraft and Aker Horizons are joining forces to develop a large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project in Narvik, Northern Norway.

The project team from Statkraft and Aker Horizons will develop and mature the project with the aim of establishing a jointly-owned company, Narvik Green Ammonia DA.

That is revealed in a press release from the companies on Monday.

The hydrogen and ammonia plant will be located in the industrial area of Skoglund in Bjerkvik. The facility has a planned capacity of up to 600 MW and will be one of the first large-scale facilities for green ammonia in Europe, states the press release.

Production is expected to be between 1000 and 1500 tonnes per day.

Possible cooperation with Norwegian users

“A partnership between Statkraft and Aker Horizons constitutes a powerful combination. The companies fulfill each other well and share the ambition for contributing greatly to the green shift and developing green industry and jobs,” says Knut Nybord, head of Aker Horizons Asset Development.

So far, Aker Horizons has signed letters of intent with several major European energy, industry, and chemical companies. Narvik Green Ammonia will also look for possibilities for cooperation with possible users in Norway, such as within maritime sectors. Before the summer, the project entered into a long-term power agreement with Statkraft.

Contribute to reducing emissions

“The cooperation with Aker Horizons on developing a large-scale green ammonia project in Narvik is a good fit with our ambition to become a significant actor in the green hydrogen and hydrogen-based energy products market. Statkraft wants to be part of building new green industries based on renewable energy, and by creating an industrial product such as green ammonia, we can contribute to reducing emissions, necessary restructuring, and local jobs,” says Bjørn Holsen, Director of Hydrogen at Statkraft.

There is an expectation of significant growth in the demand for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives like ammonia in the coming decade as fuel for heavy transport and shipping, decarbonization of industrial, refinery, and fertilizer production, which today uses fossil fuel or hydrogen based on fossil energy sources, the statement reads.

The project plans for an investment decision to be made in 2025, with the aim of starting commercial operations in 2028.