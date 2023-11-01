🇮🇸 Six new mentors in startup storm

Another mentoring session in the Startup Storm business accelerator took place on Thursday, October 27th, where six new mentors met with the teams. We thank them very much for their efforts!

Auðjón Guðmundsson Auðjón Guðmundsson is the Director of Marketing and Sales at Nói Siríus. Auðjón has over 20 years’ experience in managing marketing and sales, both in the consumer and corporate markets, as well as export.

Rebekka Kristín Garðarsdóttir Rebekka Kristín Garðarsdóttir is a project manager with international experience and lived in Asia for 18 years before moving to Akureyri 3 years ago. She currently works for the software company Wise lausnir ehf. but previously worked for 2 years at SSNE where she worked on economic development and financing innovative ideas in the area.

Daði Guðjónsson Daði Guðjónsson is Head of Marketing and Environment at Kronan. Daði manages marketing and environmental affairs at Kronan, a valuable brand and has been at the forefront of retail when it comes to modern services, social responsibility and environmentally responsible practices. He has vast experience and knowledge in marketing and project strategic planning and has for the past eight years worked as Professional Director of Consumer Marketing at Íslandsstofa and managed foreign marketing projects for Icelandic export sectors. Examples of marketing campaigns that Daði has run at Íslandsstofa are the Iceland reality nIcelandverse and the speaker campaignn Let it Oout. In addition, Dad ledthe latest OutHorse outing, where travelers can “outhorse” their work emails during their holiday. The marketing projects have received international awards and recognitions and reached millions of people around the world.

Þorsteinn Másson Þorsteinn is the Managing Director of Blue in the Westfjords, which is a collaborative project between Landsvirkjun, the Westfjords Energy Company and the Westfjords Authority. Þorsteinn is educated in business administration and previously worked as a business development specialist at Arnarlax, where he headed licensing matters and managed the company’s development plans at Ísafjarðardjúp

Arna Björg Bjarnadóttir Arna Björg Bjarnadóttir is Director and owner of Homework – Home of Design Thinking. Previously, Arna worked as project manager for a church building in Grímsey and the rural development project Glæðar Grímsey. Arna Björg is a historian (BA) and cultural communicator (MA) from the University of Iceland and has worked in the entrepreneurial and grant environment for over 20 years, as an international representative at Rannís and sat on the management of various funds. She built up and was managing director for many years, both at the Saga Centre Icelandic the horse and at the Icelandic Wilderness Centre. She has also initiated and managed numerous other innovative projects.

Magnús Barðdal Reynisson Magnús Barðdal is investment manager at the Association of Municipalities and in North West. Magnús holds an ML degree in Law from Bifröst University and has extensive experience in the business sector, e.g. as a branch manager at Arion Bank in Sauðárkrókur and as a lawyer at the Housing Financing Fund.

