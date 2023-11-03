🇮🇸 Héðinn hf. is an outstanding company in innovation 2023

Hédin hf. received an incentive award from Creditinfo and Klak – Icelandic Startups for outstanding innovation in 2023. Recently, Héðinn decided to support Icelandic entrepreneurs who are taking their first steps through the entrepreneurial competition Gulleggið. The company has also offered Icelandic entrepreneurs assistance and facilities for making prototypes.

Hédin hf. is a leading company in the metal industry and mechanical technology and provides a wide range of services to the fishing industry, industrial companies and energy producers at home and abroad. The company was founded in 1922 and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

The jury’s opinion states that Héðinn hf. has from the beginning actively pursued innovation. “For example, Héðinn built the first Icelandic herring factory on Seyðisfjörður in 1936, and in 1951 the company developed and produced the first Icelandic household washing machine, Mjöll, in collaboration with Rafha. Héðinn took part in developing and building a new and modern waste disposal plant in Suðurnes, which was opened in 2004.”

The jury also mentions that Héðinn has developed and built a protein factory for trawlers that ensures 100% utilization of the fish, and in the period 2017-2021 Héðinn sold various versions of the protein factory to seven countries outside of Iceland. The export value was about six billion ISK.

The jury’s opinion states that Héðinn hf. is currently in intensive software development for the maritime industry with the aim that fishing companies can have all information about the equipment in the factories and ships in one place and minimize the need for unplanned maintenance stops.

Héðinn has assisted many Icelandic start-up companies, for example by participating in the design, construction and installation of hardware at the Vaxa Technologies factory and participating in the construction of the Carbfix air purification plant at Hellisheiðarvirkjun.

About the incentive award

The incentive award is given at the same time as the publication of the list of Outstanding Companies 2023. The jury worked from the list of Outstanding Companies and demonstrated a clear strategy for innovation in their operations. The award is won in collaboration with Klak – Icelandic Startups. The jury included Ásta Sóllilja Guðmundsdóttir, managing director of Klak, Guðmundur Hafsteinsson, investor and chairman of Icelandair Group and Ásthildur Otharsdóttir, co-owner and investment manager at Frumtak Ventures.

Originally published on 26 October by Klak .

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.