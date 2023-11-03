🇮🇸 Changes to the executive leadership

In line with our journey to become even more customer-focused while maintaining our leading position in real-time monitoring solutions for the global pharma industry, we are announcing changes to our executive leadership team. Three experienced leaders will step into new roles: Erlingur Brynjúlfsson as Chief Strategy Officer, Carsten Lützhøft as Chief Product Officer, and Wade Munsie as Chief Technology Officer.

Gísli Herjólfsson, CEO and co-founder:

“By strengthening our executive leadership across the strategy, technology, and product domains with three experienced leaders who bring hands-on industry experience, we are in a strong position to meet the rapidly evolving and complex needs of the global pharma industry. I welcome Erlingur, Carsten, and Wade to their new roles, and look forward to innovating and excelling together with our talented global team, guided by our vision to eliminate waste and transform pharma supply chains.”

Erlingur Brynjúlfsson

Erlingur is a co-founder of Controlant and has led the development of its innovative real-time monitoring solutions since the beginning. He has played an instrumental role in the successful growth and scaling of Controlant, establishing the company’s position as a global leader in the digital transformation of pharma supply chains.

He previously held the positions of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer and has in those roles led and scaled up the R&D team that has built Controlant’s foundation around technology and product development. As Chief Strategy Officer, Erlingur will focus on supporting the organization in developing and executing the company’s strategy, exploring disruptive technologies, and discovering opportunities for Controlant to transform supply chains.

Carsten Lützhøft

Carsten Lützhøft joined Controlant at the beginning of the year as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Carsten brings extensive pharma and technology experience from his tenure at Novo Nordisk where he created and led the pharma leaders global center of excellence for digital solutions and innovation across manufacturing and supply chain.

Wade Munsie

Wade Munsie is a leader in the field of data with extensive experience in implementing data-driven change on a corporate scale. Wade also brings industry experience from both pharma and logistics, having served as Global Chief Data Officer at GSK, and Chief Data Officer at the Royal Mail. Wade was awarded the Global Data and Analytics Leader of the Year for 2021 and 2022.

Strong leadership in the strategy, product, and technology divisions

Erlingur, Carsten, and Wade bring extensive industry experience and leadership to their new roles which will support Controlant in responding to the rapidly evolving landscape of the global pharma industry. With dedicated leadership in the strategy, product, and technology divisions, we are in an even stronger position to deliver value to our customers and accelerate our innovation roadmap, while solidifying our status as a tech pioneer and developing a cutting-edge strategy that will continue to transform the pharma industry.

The Executive team of Controlant now consists of: Gísli Herjólfsson co-founder and CEO, Erlingur Brynjúlfsson co-founder and CSO, Carsten Lützhøft, CPO, Wade Munise, CTO, Elín María Björnsdóttir CHRO, Anna Karlsdóttir CQO, Guðmundur Árnason, CFO and interim COO and Martin Thaysen CCO.

