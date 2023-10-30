🇮🇸 Building new connections at Made in Wroclaw

Press release from Controlant

On 17 October, the Controlant team took part in the Made in Wroclaw tech expo, building new connections with the local tech and business community, students, and other guests. Celebrating a year since our official opening in the Polish city, our team has more than doubled, with strong R&D, operations, and customer support teams and other specialists in place.

Made in Wroclaw

Innovators and entrepreneurs put on display their latest solutions featuring technology such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality applied to address challenges such as training welders, building databases for organizations, conserving energy, and even heading out into space to conduct research.

Our team engaged with guests and shed light on how our advanced IoT devices, software platform, and dedicated services help world-leading pharmaceutical companies reduce waste and ensure patient safety through real-time monitoring of global shipments of medicines and vaccines.

“Successful innovation and addressing complex issues such as waste in a supply chain as global and critical as the pharma supply chain requires collaboration and partnerships,“ says Hubert Nafalski, Chapter Lead for R&D. “Taking part in Made in Wroclaw has been a great opportunity to build new bridges and expand our network in Wroclaw and beyond.“

Supporting the next generation of innovators

Magdalena Boniecka, Chapter Lead for one of our R&D teams was a jury member for a startup contest that took place in the evening of the event. Entrepreneurs pitched their startups that use the latest technologies to improve various aspects of life, including medical diagnostics, environmental sustainability, and HR management.

The winner of the contest was Biocam, a company developing remote capsule endoscopy supported by artificial intelligence. The capsules are swallowed and then travel through the stomach and intestines, taking over 60,000 pictures. The data is then sent to a telemedicine platform in the cloud, and automatically analyzed by artificial intelligence algorithms.

“I was impressed by the ambition and technical talent of the contest participants, who are addressing pressing issues through innovative solutions,“ says Magdalena. “Controlant has grown from a start-up to a global leader with the support of many people and partners along the way, making it our privilege to be able to give back to the vibrant start-up community here in Wroclaw.“

As a winner of an innovation award in Iceland where Controlant is headquartered, we strive to make a contribution to tech and startup communities where we operate, supporting ambitious entrepreneurs.

Celebrating a year in Wroclaw

In just over a year since the official opening of Controlant‘s local office in downtown Wroclaw in September 2022, the team has more than doubled from 20 to over 45 talented people on board.

“We have a fantastic, diverse team here in Wroclaw and since we opened, we have laid a solid foundation for a workplace defined by empowered teams, a can-do attitude, and perhaps most importantly a fun atmosphere with regular fun activities and get-togethers, “ says Wojciech Puźniak, Reverse Logistics Manager, who has been with Controlant since opening in Wroclaw.