🇬🇱 Business development and a new airport in Qaqortoq

On October 24th, Greenland Business, The Bank of Greenland, and Kalaallit Airports invited the business community of South Greenland to a pleasant and constructive evening focused on business development. The more than 50 attendees addressed this question: What opportunities does an infrastructure create for the business community, within new business fields or established ones?

As in the other towns Greenland Business has visited under the heading “Global Greenland,” interest and imagination were high in South Greenland. Greenland Business works with, among others, The Bank of Greenland for the healthy and sustainable development of society through a strong private business community, which this initiative supported.

An important point from the workshop is that growth happens incrementally if we are to lead it ourselves and that it is up to us to decide what visitors to the region should come here for. Therefore, we have a responsibility for and influence on the future and the opportunities a new infrastructure creates.

In 2023, Global Greenland has visited Ilulissat, Aasiaat, Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, Nuuk, and Qaqortoq. The project is funded by The Bank of Greenland’s Business Fund.

Originally published on 31 October by Sulisitsisut .

