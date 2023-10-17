🇬🇱 Air Greenland’s flight schedules are packed with news

Air Greenland is launching a new flight route during the summer high season between Nuuk and the capital of Nunavut, Iqaluit. The new route, which begins on 26 June 2024 and ends on 23 October, will have a weekly departure every Wednesday.

– The route is a follow-up to the co-operation agreement signed in 2022 between Nunavut and Greenland. In it, the countries want to increase co-operation in the areas of culture, education, fisheries and green energy and, last but not least, to pave the way for better mobility. The latter is now becoming a reality, says Commercial Director Henrik Søe and continues

– In addition to flying the route, we have entered into an interline agreement with the Canadian airline, Canadian North, to sell onward connections to their route between Ottawa and Iqaluit. Travellers can purchase a seamless journey through Air Greenland’s website and travel agents, and Canadian North can sell the flight from Ottawa with a stopover in Iqaluit and onwards to Nuuk. The route opens up access to and from the rest of the North American market, explains Henrik Søe.

The last time Air Greenland operated the route between Nuuk and Iqaluit was during the summer period in the years 2014-2016. You can read more about the new route here.

Air Greenland has also entered into interline agreements with Icelandair and SAS. This means that from this week, you can book flights with these two airlines via Air Greenland’s website and vice versa.